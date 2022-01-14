After admitting this week that he knew he had COVID-19 when he made public appearances, Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled. Video / BBC

The decision to send Novak Djokovic home has sparked a huge reaction from people across the globe following the hotly anticipated announcement on Friday afternoon.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke made the decision just before 6pm AEDT, cancelling the nine-time Australian Open champion's visa "on health and good order grounds".

He claimed it was "in the public interest to do so".

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C (3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," a statement attributed to the Immigration Minister read.

"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

"In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic."

Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on January 13. Photo / AP

Djokovic and his legal team are reportedly considering the decision and his options.

Djokovic admitted to incorrectly filling out his Australian Travel Declaration form when he ticked a box saying he had not travelled in the 14 days before flying to Australia, despite proof he had gone from Serbia to Spain in the two weeks before departing for Melbourne.

However, the world No 1 said his agent filled the form out for him.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate," he said, blaming "challenging times in a global pandemic" for the mistake.

Last week's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was overturned in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday but Federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still had the final say on whether the 20-time grand slam champion was allowed to stay in the country.

As expected, social media exploded in reaction to the decision

Everyone from newsreaders, politicians, tennis commentators and local barflies have weighed in on what has become a major international story over the past week.

Veteran tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg said the saga may not be over yet, with Djokovic still able to appeal. He also faces a potential three-year ban from re-entering the country, but has not yet been removed from the 2022 tournament draw.

"We wait to see if, when, and how Djokovic might appeal this decision. We also await clarity on if Australia would seek to enforce the three-year ban from reentering the country that can accompany such a deportation order. Djokovic has not yet been removed from #AusOpen draw," he tweeted.

Australian Immigration Minister has made a call on Novak Djokovic's visa situation. Photo / AP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison briefly commented on the decision but refrained from adding more "due to the expected ongoing legal proceedings".

"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," he said Friday evening.

"This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today. Our strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to Covid and now during the pandemic."

KARMA—Djokovic just had his visa revoked for a 2nd time. Australia’s immigration minister said he was canceling Djokovic’s visa after a federal investigation had revealed that Djokovic provided false information to border officials. 🤦🏻‍♂️Just #vaccinate man. https://t.co/sbFABCLUsF — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 14, 2022

Djokovic never should have gotten a visa in the first place



This embarrassing and farcical incident could have been avoided



Mr Morrison and his Ministers always act too little, too late https://t.co/m4aFhx7Y1x — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) January 14, 2022

Djokovic is also banned from entering Australia for 3 years https://t.co/1dwxn6zj87 pic.twitter.com/2lqYoTGls4 — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) January 14, 2022

Australia really is a banana republic.



Djokovic deported on the grounds of public health, as if the unvaccinated are lepers.



This is the exercise of arbitrary power overruling a court judgement. Australia has become a nasty, authoritarian state.https://t.co/is4hIqET1X — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 14, 2022

What a surprise! Morrison’s govt cancels #Djokovic’s visa to win the weekend media cycle—showing us all how hairy chested he is. Why on earth did they issue the visa in the first place? One big political distraction from empty shelves & the national shortage of boosters & RATs. https://t.co/SoHuI1Cfwe — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) January 14, 2022

🚨Breaking: Australia cancelled Djokovic's visa and he will be deported.



This is a disgrace on epic scale. Every tennis player with some decency should refuse to participate in this shameful event.#BoycottAustralianOpen 🎾#AO2022 #AusOpen — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 14, 2022

Djokovic visa cancelled on the grounds of “public interest” relating to “health” and “good order”.



1. With covid cases in the hundreds of thousands, how can it be “health”?

2. How can one person whose job is hitting a ball with a racquet be a threat to civic “order”? — Leigh Sales (@leighsales) January 14, 2022

Novak Djokovic visa cancelled. The circus continues. Embarrassing all round. — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) January 14, 2022

IT GETS WORSE FOR @DjokerNole



CANCELLING HIS VISA LASTS THREE YEARS



- under immigration law:



- An affected person would not be able to be granted a visa (while offshore) for a period of three years, except in certain circumstances. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) January 14, 2022

A source close to Djokovic's camp said he and his team are considering the decision and his options.

Djokovic's legal team was served a notification of his visa cancellation at 6.03pm - almost 10 minutes after media was notified. — Ashley Argoon (@AshArgoon) January 14, 2022

'Error of judgement': Novak's big admission

On Wednesday, Djokovic spelled out exactly what he did on the days before and after his positive Covid result last month.

In an Instagram statement, Djokovic said he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14, after which a number of people tested positive to Covid.

He said he took a rapid antigen test on December 16, despite having no symptoms, which came back negative, and then out of "an abundance of caution" also took a PCR test on the same day.

"The next day [December 17] I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative," Djokovic wrote.

This is the event at which Djokovic was pictured maskless with a group of children.

"I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event," he continued.

Djokovic also admitted on social media to going through with an interview and photoshoot on December 18, despite knowing he was Covid-19 positive. He didn't tell anyone at L'Equipe he had contracted the virus, calling it an "error of judgment" that saw him slammed on social media.