Stephon Ford, 17, was shot and killed by police. Photo / Clayton County Police Department

Police in Georgia, the United States, shot and killed a 17-year-old boy they said killed a police dog and pointed a gun at officers, authorities said.

The Clayton County Police Department identified the teenager as Stephon Ford, 17. Assistant Police Chief Bruce Parks said officers were trying to apprehend Ford, who was suspected of firing a gun at officers and killing a police dog earlier in the day. Parks said officers shot and killed Ford after he pointed a gun at them.

“The overall situation is tragic. We hate it. We never want anything like this to happen,” Parks said.

The events began unfolding when the Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call of suspicious activity at a motel. Police arrested two people, and a K-9 dog unit from the Clayton County Police Department was used to track a third person to a wooded area, Parks said.

Captain John Ivey, of Clayton police, said officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to come out, but he fired at officers and struck the police dog. The dog, named Waro, died from his injuries, the police department said.

About eight hours later, police found Ford in a wooded area behind a neighbourhood. Parks said an officer directed Ford to put his gun down and surrender. Parks said officers fatally shot Ford after he pointed a gun at them.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Jonesboro is about 27km south of Atlanta.