Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Tech worker dissent over Gaza bubbles inside Amazon, Microsoft and Google

Caroline O'Donovan
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

After months of mounting frustration over the war in Gaza and his employer’s dealings in Israel, Amazon software engineer Ahmed Shahrour said he reached a breaking point this week.

He posted a letter on Monday in dozens of internal Amazon messaging channels demanding his employer terminate its contracts with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save