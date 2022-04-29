A 58-year-old Tasmanian man has been charged after a video of him shearing a terrified sheep with a chainsaw went viral online. Video / News.com.au

WARNING: Graphic content

A 58-year-old man from Central Tasmania has been charged by police after a shocking video emerged of a sheep being shorn by a chainsaw.

The vision shows a man holding a distressed sheep down while another man shears it with a chainsaw, causing the animal to flail.

The viral clip began to circulate in the middle of April, sparking outrage and anger within the community.

It eventually caused Tasmanian Police to start an investigation, with the people allegedly involved identified last Friday.

A 58-year-old man from York Plains has been charged with Cruelty to Animals under the Animal Welfare Act.

He has been summoned to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.

RSPCA Tasmania, who assisted with the investigation, said it has noticed an "increasingly troubling trend" of videos or images of animal cruelty being shared via social media.

It has reminded everyone in the community to report acts of animal cruelty, which can be done through its Animal Cruelty Hotline on 130 013 994 in Australia.