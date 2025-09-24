Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Taking a back seat - US leader distances himself from Ukraine war with his sudden shift

David E. Sanger
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He reversed himself on one of the key foreign policy issues of his presidency yesterday, abandoning his insistence that Ukraine give up land to strike a peace deal with Russia and instead declaring that Ukraine, with the support of Europe, was “in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”. Photo / Vincent Alban, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He reversed himself on one of the key foreign policy issues of his presidency yesterday, abandoning his insistence that Ukraine give up land to strike a peace deal with Russia and instead declaring that Ukraine, with the support of Europe, was “in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”. Photo / Vincent Alban, The New York Times

President Donald Trump reversed himself on one of the key foreign policy issues of his presidency yesterday, abandoning his insistence that Ukraine give up land to strike a peace deal with Russia.

He instead declared that Ukraine, with the support of Europe, was “in a position to fight and WIN

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save