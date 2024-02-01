A﻿ man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the face with a paint scraper in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Photo / Nine News

A﻿ man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the face with a paint scraper in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Photo / Nine News

WARNING: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing.

A man will appear in court charged with domestic violence offences, accused of stabbing a woman 26 years his senior with a paint scraper in Sydney.

A blood-soaked man was chased down a street and caught by witnesses after the stabbing in the east of the Australian city.

The woman, 47, was arguing with a 21-year-old man in Randwick on Wednesday afternoon when he allegedly stabbed her several times in the head and upper body with the paint scraper.

He then took off but was caught by two bystanders who chased him to an adjacent street, police said.

Nick Boudo was finishing work when he saw two men pursuing and then detaining a man who was covered in blood.

“The first reaction was ‘get off him’ because we thought the guys were attacking him,” he told Nine’s Today programme on Thursday.

“They said, ‘Nah, he just stabbed someone’.

“I said ‘he just stabbed what’.”

Billy, one of the men chasing the alleged stabber, told Nine his first instinct was “I have to stop this guy”.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man was also taken to hospital, under police guard, before being taken to Maroubra police station and charged.

He will face Waverley Local Court on Thursday charged with domestic violence wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.







