More than a dozen beaches in south-eastern Sydney, including Bondi, are closed today after a fatal shark attack at Little Bay. Video / 7 News

More than a dozen beaches in south-eastern Sydney, including Bondi, are closed today after a fatal shark attack at Little Bay. Video / 7 News

The heartbroken fiancee of the Sydney shark attack has broken her silence, posting a touching picture of the pair.

Simon Nellist, 35, was swimming at Little Bay last Wednesday when he was killed by a great white shark.

The "love of his life" Jessie Ho has not spoken about her partner but uploaded a selfie of the pair of them on Sunday.

The image only showed the date he asked her to be his wife and the sun-lit photo.

Friends took to the post to comment on their love story.

The pair had planned to marry in 2020, but had postponed until this year due to the pandemic.

It comes as search activities wind down after the fatal shark attack.

Simon Nellist was killed in a shark attack at Little Bay in Sydney on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Former RAF veteran Mr Nellist was mauled on the afternoon of February 16 in the first fatal shark incident in Sydney in almost 60 years.

Search activities continued over the weekend but a spokeswoman for NSW Surf Life Saving told news.com.au it had no assets taking part in the search for remains today.

On Sunday six drones, eight jet skies and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter surveilled the coastal waters of Sydney's eastern suburbs to keep a lookout for shark activity and to continue the search for remains.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au the latest update from the Marine Area Command on Sunday suggested police officers were continuing to search the area, as part of their investigation into the shark attack. However, no further update was available.

Simon Nellist and Jessie Ho. Photo / Supplied

News.com.au has also contacted the Department of Primary Industries and Westpac Rescue Helicopter for details of any further search activities.

Last week, half a wetsuit and some human remains were found in the aftermath of the attack.

Mr Nellist is thought to have died during the shark encounter off the rocks, with nearby rock fishers observing the attack.

A great-white shark is suspected of killing the diving instructor but the animal has yet to be found. Authorities are also awaiting the results of DNA testing.

The family of Nellist are now thought to be making arrangements to fly from England to Australia to mourn the "proud Cornishman" who emigrated to Australia and was living with his fiancee Jessie.

"Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect," his family told the BBC.

"Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer."