Police, surf rescue and members of the public look on at a surf rescue member after the shark attack at Little Bay, Sydney. Photo / News Ltd

Police, surf rescue and members of the public look on at a surf rescue member after the shark attack at Little Bay, Sydney. Photo / News Ltd

An expert in human-shark interactions has spoken up in defence of witnesses to Wednesday's horrific shark attack in Sydney, after social media users slammed some for seemingly appearing nonchalant.

Grainy footage of the brutal attack at Little Bay showing a fisherman with his line still in the water immediately went viral on Wednesday. The swimmer, identified as 35-year-old diver Simon Nellist, died in the water suffering "catastrophic injuries".

"Someone just got eaten by a shark," the man recording the video can be heard yelling, adding it was a "big great white".

Huge splashes can be seen with the water in the area turning red and birds circling above.

"That's insane," the man added.

Social media users were quick to question the reactions from witnesses.

"No one sounds remorseful in the video. This guy just continues to record and the other man looks like he's still fishing," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Did anyone else notice the guy fishing that didn't even take his line in or anything? Just kept fishing," another said.

Witnesses were slammed for their reaction to the shark attack. Photo / @saltwaterfish, Twitter

"The video is disturbing, the fact someone was swimming while someone else is fishing on shore? This whole thing is disturbing."

Another person expressed shock that the witnesses were able to "just sit there and describe the attack" while the situation played out in front of them.

But Bond University Associate Professor of Environmental Science Dr Daryl McPhee has implored people reserve their judgment and leave the incident in the hands of authorities.

"The victim's family and friends should be foremost in our minds," he said via 7News.

"Scapegoating of the witnesses who were at the scene must stop. They themselves are traumatised by what they have seen."

Dr McPhee, who specialises in the study of human-shark interactions, advised against further sharing of footage of the incident.

"We need to let the authorities get on with their investigations," he said.

"I'd also urge news and social media outlets to take down videos of the attack and its immediate aftermath."

Nellist has been remembered as a lover of the ocean and marine life enthusiast.

Simon Nellist has been identified as the man tragically killed by a shark at Little Bay. Photo / Facebook

He was reportedly training for Malabar's Magic Ocean Swim this weekend, which was cancelled following the fatal attack at Little Bay out of respect for the victim and his family.

"The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people who make this Earth better," Della Ross, fellow diving instructor and friend, told Seven News, highlighting his love for the ocean.

"Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean."

Nellist was vocal about his passion.

NSW Fisheries drop drum lines off Little Bay beach after a fatal shark attack. Photo / News Ltd

"Shark net and drum lines protect no one and kill all kinds of marine life each year," he wrote on Facebook six months ago.

After the attack on Wednesday afternoon NSW Department of Primary Industries temporarily installed six smart drumlines between Little Bay and Malabar to catch the animal as part of a shark incident response plan.