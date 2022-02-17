More than a dozen beaches in south-eastern Sydney, including Bondi, are closed today after a fatal shark attack at Little Bay. Video / 7 News

The swimmer tragically killed by a shark off a popular Sydney beach on Wednesday has been identified as 35-year-old diving instructor Simon Nellist.

Mr Nellist has been remembered as a lover of the ocean and marine life enthusiast.

He was reportedly training for Malabar's Magic Ocean Swim this weekend, which was cancelled following the fatal attack at Little Bay out of respect for the victim and his family.

"The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people who make this earth better," Della Ross, fellow diving instructor and friend, told Seven News, highlighting his love for the ocean.

"Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean."

Nellist was vocal about his passion.

"Shark net and drum lines protect no one and kill all kinds of marine life each year," he wrote on Facebook six months ago.

After the attack on Wednesday afternoon, NSW Department of Primary Industries temporarily installed six smart drumlines between Little Bay and Malabar to catch the animal as part of a shark incident response plan.

Simon Nellist has been identified as the man tragically killed by a shark at Little Bay. Photo / Facebook

It is understood Mr Nellist was about to be married, with his partner in Sydney and his family in the UK.

It was the city's first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years.

Emergency services were called to the area near Buchan Point, Malabar, after receiving a report that a shark attacked a swimmer in the water just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Simon Nellist was a British expat about to be married. Photo / Facebook

Maroubra MP Michael Daley told ABC News Breakfast the morning after the attack that he had been briefed by police and said the victim swam there "nearly every day".

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon NSW Police called on information from the public to assist its investigation.

"The swimmer is yet to be formally identified but is believed to have been a 35-year-old man from Wolli Creek," NSW Police said.

"Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen the man before or during the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence."

Police, surf rescue and members of the public look on at a surf rescue member after the shark attack at Little Bay, Sydney. Photo / News Ltd

People fishing off rocks on the point witnessed the attack, with one man capturing a horrific video.

Another witness said the swimmer was right in front of him when he was dragged under the water.

"It was terrible. I am shaking," he told ABC. "It's very, very upsetting."

Beaches to reopen following fatal shark attack

Beaches at Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Coogee, Clovelly and La Perouse were closed on Thursday.

However, gutsy swimmers were still needed to be told to get out of the water.

At 4.50pm on Thursday, Randwick City Council confirmed beaches would reopen on Friday after no further sighting of sharks in the area.

Lifeguards surveyed the beaches on jet skis and used drones to search for sharks along the coast.

NSW Fisheries drop drum lines off Little Bay beach after a fatal shark attack. Photo / News Ltd

"For tomorrow and for the weekend we will have a number of jet skis patrolling the area and also too we'll have a drone flying at Maroubra," Randwick City Council lifeguard supervisor Paul Moffatt said.

NSW Department of Primary Industries has temporarily installed six smart drumlines between Little Bay and Malabar to catch the animal as part of a shark incident response plan.

Dr Christopher Pepin-Neff, a lecturer in public policy at the University of Sydney, commended the government for closing the beaches after the attack.

"While killing individual sharks does not reduce the risk from shark bites, public education to stay out of the water when sharks are close to shore makes a difference," he said.

"This is a complete tragedy and public officials have a responsibility not to fear monger in the face of disaster."

Shark attacks in Australia

Data has revealed Australia is the worst country for fatal shark attacks, with three unprovoked deaths last year and now one this year.

Wednesday's fatality was the sixth shark attack in as many weeks in Australia since the beginning of the year.

That figure is far greater than anywhere in the world this year, and already half the amount of shark attacks in Australia in 2021.

The fatal attack this week comes just over a week after a 20-year-old woman was bitten by a great white shark on the other side of the country.

Jacquelin Morley was paddling in an inflatable pool ring offshore at Kelp Beds Beach in Esperance, Western Australia when the 3-metre shark bit her.

The young swimmer is lucky to be alive after the horror attack. She managed to swim to shore where locals tended to her before she was flown to hospital in Perth.