Sydney heiress accused of sex with a child has bail altered

Daisley has a popular detox business called Smart Cleanse. Photo / Instagram

A video of “potentially erotic” dancing will form part of the evidence against a lifestyle guru and Instagram-famous naturopath accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy, a court has heard.

The lawyers of Sydney heiress Savannah Daisley earlier indicated she plans to fight four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child, which she was charged with earlier this year.

Police allege the crime took place four times in May 2021.

Daisley was earlier granted bail under the condition she only leaves her house to attend to banking and financial matters and visit her business storage facility.

Now, these conditions have been relaxed even further.

At Downing Centre Local Court, Daisley’s defence lawyer Michael Hempsall applied for a bail variation that would “relieve Ms Daisley of house arrest”.

The change, which was not opposed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, also included a new curfew of 10pm-6am.

During the bail hearing, the prosecutor said the case will be committed for trial this Thursday.

Police allege Daisley was intoxicated at the time. Photo / Instagram

She said the trial will see evidence of a video of dancing that occurred before the offence.

Hempsall argued the dancing involved costumes and music by Michael Jackson and was nothing controversial, but the prosecutor said one witness described it as “erotic”.

The prosecutor also argued there was evidence Daisley gave the 14-year-old alcohol before the alleged incident.

Hempsall submitted she gave the child “one glass of wine”.

The glamorous 45-year-old was supported in court by her father, renowned horse breeder Ross Daisley.

Mr Daisley earlier paid $100,000 for his daughter’s release on bail.

There is no suggestion Mr Daisley engaged in any wrongdoing.

Under her bail conditions, Daisley must abstain from drugs and alcohol.

The court earlier heard allegations of a phone call in which Daisley allegedly told the 14-year-old to never speak of the incident again.

Police allege Daisley was highly intoxicated at the time.

Daisley had previously built a glowing reputation as a wellness guru, branding her core program as “the world’s only gut-focused, premium, organic, practitioner-grade detox kit”.

Photos of her 14-day Smart Cleanse kit were splashed inside health magazines and to her 40,000 followers.



