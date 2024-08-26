Justin Stein is facing life in prison after murdering a 9-year-old girl. Photo / Facebook

Schoolgirl Charlise Mutten once called Justin Stein “Daddy”, but the 33-year-old Stein is facing a life sentence for shooting her at close range and dumping her body in a barrel.

Stein was found guilty of murder in June, despite his claims it was the girl’s mother Kallista Mutten – with whom he was in a relationship – who shot the 9-year-old.

Justice Helen Wilson is due to deliver his sentence in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, having previously said the girl’s young age and callous manner of her death were significant factors to consider.

Police found Charlise’s body on January 18, 2022, near the Colo River, northwest of Sydney, with gunshot wounds to her face and lower back.

Justice Wilson said it was possible Stein shot the girl once while she was trying to flee, before approaching her and firing another shot directly into her head.