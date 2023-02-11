This man said he makes $150 in two hours washing car windows at a Sydney intersection. He said one driver gave him $300 once. Photo / TikTok / @mahmoudismail9736

A man who washes drivers’ windscreens at a popular intersection in Sydney says he earns a whopping $150 for just two hours of work.

With his window squeegee in hand, the man working at ‘Meccano Set’ at Lansdowne was questioned by TikToker Mahmoud Ismail about his work.

“I do two hours and make an average $150,” he said.

His advice for those interested in getting involved?

“You’ve just got to have the balls to pick up a stick and do it.”

But the job is not without its dangers, the window washer said sometimes trucks treat them as “target practice”.

He said the “stingiest” drivers are usually in Teslas, while one hatchback driver once gave him $300 in $100 notes.

Honest videos about jobs and income have become popular on the social media app, with Australian radio queen Jackie ‘O’ Henderson even being stopped on a street in Los Angeles and asked about her pay packet for a TikTok.

Charlotte Bosanquet, founder of Care Cleaning Services Sydney, revealed to her 62,800 TikTok followers that her business can make a staggering $3745 a week.

The post showed the 20-year-old worked no more than five hours a day in that week, and her highest daily earning was $630 for a 10am to 3pm shift.

Ms Bosanquet’s fanbase was left stunned by the 22-second clip, with many followers questioning their career choice.

The business owner admitted she wasn’t the only one cleaning during these shifts, with her team of eight staff — predominantly aged 30 plus with one 18-year-old — helping her generate the cash.