Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier’s chest

Incredible images have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine of the moment one of its most revered surgeons removed a grenade lodged in a soldier's chest. Photo / via Facebook

Incredible images have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine of the moment one of its most revered surgeons removed a grenade lodged in a soldier's chest. Photo / via Facebook

Incredible images have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine of the moment one of its most revered surgeons removed a grenade lodged in the chest of a soldier.

Major General Andriy Verba, one of the armed service’s most experienced surgeons, led the surgery.

An X-ray shared on official Ukraine defence social media channels shows the explosive close to the serviceman’s heart.

Another picture shows a surgeon holding the device with just his scrubs to protect him.

Two sappers – service members who perform military engineering duties usually trained in explosives – were reportedly also in the operating theatre to ensure the safety of medical staff.

“The operational intervention was successful, and the injured soldier was sent to further rehabilitation and recovery,” Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

To make matters more complicated, electrocoagulation – using an electric current to control bleeding during surgery – was ruled out.

“One of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces, Major General Andrew Willow, operated without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time,” the post said.

A surgeon removed the grenade from a Ukrainian soldier. Photo / via Facebook

Following the surgery, a team of sappers reportedly disposed of the grenade.

Details about how the soldier came to find himself with a grenade lodged in his chest were not disclosed.

But the explosive, a projectile VOG grenade, can be fired at a distance of up to 400m.

VOG grenades dropped from drones have also been commonly used during the conflict.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has almost reached its 11th month as Ukrainian forces continue the push against Russian troops – primarily in the country’s east.

Wagner Group, a de facto mercenary army of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly took the eastern Soledar in the Donetsk region on Tuesday – a strategically significant gain for Russia if successful.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin said via Russian media.

Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Kyiv disputed the group’s claim of complete control over the city.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed its soldiers were holding out despite the UK’s defence ministry stating Moscow’s forces were “likely in control of most” of Soledar.

“The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are defending bravely,” she said.