Supreme Court: Barrett bats away tough Democratic probing

United States Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted away Democrats' sceptical questions on abortion, healthcare and a possible disputed-election fight over transferring presidential power.

The judge insisted in a long and lively confirmation hearing that she would bring no personal agenda to the court but decide cases "as they come."

The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

She declined to say whether she would recuse herself from any election-related cases involving President Donald Trump, who nominated her to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is pressing to have her confirmed before the the November 3 election.

"Judges can't just wake up one day and say I have an agenda — I like guns, I hate guns, I like abortion, I hate abortion — and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world," Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee during its second day of hearings.

"It's not the law of Amy," she said. "It's the law of the American people."

Sen. Kamala Harris turned her questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday into a speech defending the Affordable Care Acthttps://t.co/x6hcal5rxz — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 14, 2020

Barrett returned to a Capitol Hill mostly shut down by Covid-19 protocols, the mood quickly shifting to a more confrontational tone from opening day.

She was grilled by Democrats strongly opposed to Trump's nominee yet unable to stop her. Excited by the prospect of a judge aligned with the late Antonin Scalia, Trump's Republican allies are rushing ahead to install a 6-3 conservative court majority for years to come.

The President seemed pleased with her performance. "I think Amy's doing incredibly well," he said at the White House departing for a campaign rally.

In a long day of questioning, Amy Coney Barrett was repeatedly asked to explain why she couldn’t be relied on to carry water for a president who has made all but clear he expects that of his judicial appointments.



How Trump’s words haunted her 👇https://t.co/WhujL2fEBI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 14, 2020

Trump has said he wants a justice seated for any disputes arising from his heated election with Democrat Joe Biden, but Barret testified she has not spoken to Trump or his team about election cases.

Pressed by panel Democrats, she skipped past questions about ensuring the date of the election or preventing voter intimidation, both set in federal law, and the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

She declined to commit to recusing herself from any post-election cases without first consulting the other justices.

"I can't offer an opinion on recusal without short-circuiting that entire process," she said.

In today's #SCOTUShearings, Amy Coney Barrett refused to commit to recusal on the upcoming November case about the Affordable Care Act.



“That’s not a question I can answer in the abstract," Barrett said. https://t.co/hYJKFtTGiD — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 14, 2020

A frustrated Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, all but implored the nominee to be more specific about how she would handle landmark abortion cases, including Roe v. Wade and the follow-up Pennsylvania case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which confirmed it in large part.

"It's distressing not to get a good answer," Feinstein told the judge.

Barrett was unmoved. "I don't have an agenda to try to overrule Casey," she said. "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."

She later declined to characterise the Roe v. Wade decision that legalised abortion as a "super-precedent" that must not be overturned.

The case for – and against – court-packing: https://t.co/p7r6axOYM9 — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 13, 2020

Democrats had no such reticence.

"Let's not make any mistake about it," said California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, appearing remotely due to Covid concerns.

Allowing Trump to fill the seat with Barrett "poses a threat to safe and legal abortion in our country," Harris said.

Barrett said she did not recall seeing Trump's statements that he planned to nominate Supreme Court justices who would repeal the Affordable Care Act prior to her nomination for an open seat.

Kamala Harris slams Senate Republicans for rushing Supreme Court confirmation hearing "rather than help those who are suffering through a public health crisis not of their making." https://t.co/DM93wumXPO pic.twitter.com/SM02WRUxq7 — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2020

Asked by Harris if she was aware of Trump's comments before her nomination, Barrett said she could not give a yes or no answer.

"I don't recall hearing about or seeing such statements," she said.

She later said Democratic senators may have referenced Trump's comments during conversations after her nomination but prior to her confirmation hearings.

Harris also noted that Barrett wrote an article critical of the court's decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act five months before Trump nominated her to an appellate court in May 2017.

Harris' focus on the Affordable Care Act mirrored her campaign messaging about access to healthcare amid the pandemic.

The Senate, led by Trump's Republican allies, is pushing Barrett's nomination to a quick vote before November 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the "Obamacare" Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election. Democrats warn that she would be a vote to undo the law and strip health coverage from millions of Americans.

"I'm not hostile to the ACA," Barrett told the senators. She distanced herself from her past writings perceived as critical of the Obama-era healthcare law, saying those pieces were not addressing specific aspects of the law as she would if confirmed to the court. "I'm not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act."

She appeared stumped when Senator Patrick Leahy tried to put her on the spot about several details of the healthcare law's effects. She could not recite specifics, including that 23 million people are covered by the law or that more than two million young people are on their parents' health insurance.

Amazing exposition of the dark money behind the Supreme Court fight via Sen. Whitehouse! https://t.co/tAsAurBSh0 via @YouTube — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) October 13, 2020

Democrats also criticised GOP priorities in forcing the Senate action as the country suffers from the pandemic and Congress squabbles over approving additional economic aid.

Republicans have been focused on defending Barrett and her Catholic faith against possible criticism concerning issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage, and chairman Lindsey Graham asked if she would be able to shelve her personal beliefs to adhere to law.

"I have done that," she said. "I will do that still."

He said, "I will do everything I can to make sure that you have a seat at the table. And that table is the Supreme Court."

The Indiana judge, accompanied by her family, described herself as taking a conservative, originalist approach to the Constitution. A former law professor, she told the senators that while she admires Scalia, her conservative mentor for whom she once clerked, she would bring her own approach.

"You would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett," she declared.

The Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration's request to end the Census count as soon as possible, overturning a federal court order requiring the Census Bureau to continue the count until Oct. 31. https://t.co/AY3JsGHkql — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2020

Senators probed her views on gun ownership, gay marriage and racial equity, at one point drawing an emotional response from the mother of seven, whose children include two adopted from Haiti, as she described watching the video of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

"Racism persists," she said, adding that Floyd's death had a "very personal" effect on her family and that she and her children wept over it. But she told Senator Dick Durbin that "making broader diagnoses about the problem of racism is kind of beyond what I'm capable of doing as a judge."

Republicans were thrilled when she held up a blank notebook, apparently showing she had been fielding questions without aid.

"We should be doing something else right now. We shouldn't be doing this. We should be passing coronavirus relief," Sen. Amy Klobuchar says at Supreme Court confirmation hearing, adding, "this isn't normal right now." https://t.co/sc3xbda1ae pic.twitter.com/MXfklQANYE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 13, 2020

Overall, Barrett's conservative views are at odds with the late Ginsburg, the liberal icon.

While Ginsburg testified at her 1993 confirmation hearing that the decision to have a child is one a woman "must make for herself," Barrett says as a judge she must reserve opinions, despite having made her anti-abortion views known before joining the bench.

"You would be the polar opposite of Justice Ginsburg," said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court, and they spent their time portraying her as a thoughtful judge with impeccable credentials. She would be Trump's third justice.

Underscoring the Republicans' confidence, Graham set an initial committee vote on the nomination for Friday, the last day of hearings, which would allow final approval by the full Senate by the end of the month.

- AP