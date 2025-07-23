A pedestrian records the Palisade fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles, on January 7. Photo / Philip Cheung, the New York Times

Major social media platforms are enabling and profiting from misinformation around extreme weather events, endangering lives and impeding emergency response efforts, a research group said today.

The report from the Centre for Countering Digital Hate - which analysed 100 viral posts on each of three leading platforms during recent natural disasters including the deadly Texas floods - highlights how their algorithms amplify conspiracy theorists while sidelining life-saving information.

“The influence of high-profile conspiracy theorists during climate disasters is drowning out emergency response efforts,” the report said, adding that the trend was “putting lives at risk”.

Nearly all of the analysed posts on Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram lacked fact-checks or community notes, a crowd-sourced verification system increasingly being adopted as an alternative to professional fact-checkers, the report said.

Elon Musk-owned X lacked fact-checks or community notes on 99% of the posts, while Google-owned YouTube “failed entirely”, with zero fact-checks or community notes, the centre said.