Students unharmed after Sydney bus inferno

Thirty-nine students were safely evacuated from the bus. Photo / Supplied

Dozens of students in Sydney, Australia were lucky to escape unharmed after their school bus burst into flames.

Emergency services were rushed to Weston St in the southwest Sydney suburb of Revesby about 9am, after a caller reported the fire.

Miraculously, everyone on board was able to evacuate, with the driver and teachers pulling 39 students out of the inferno.

A Fire and Rescue New South Wales spokesman said those attending the scene were told the students were on their way to a swimming carnival.

“They had to wait around a bit, but continued on after another bus came,” he said.

The vehicle was destroyed but all present were cleared of injuries.

Several students were assessed by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, but all were cleared, the spokesman said.

The Hazardous Materials Response Unit attended to clean up a diesel spill and siphoned off the remaining fuel left in the bus.

The incident is being treated as a “mechanical failure”, the spokesman said.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers attended the incident but their involvement was “limited”.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Photo / Supplied




