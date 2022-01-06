'Stillborn' baby about to be prepped for burial found alive

The baby being prepped for burial was found to be alive. Photo / Hieu Vlog/YouTube

A funeral director found that a baby boy declared stillborn was, in fact, still alive, just as he prepared him for burial.

The boy was born three months prematurely in Brazil, on December 27.

According to the New York Post, a doctor declared the boy stillborn and preparations commenced for a burial at a funeral home.

The boy's 18-year-old mother was reportedly unaware that she was pregnant before she went into labour.

The baby's mother is 18 years old and gave birth without medical assistance after having been turned away by a doctor. Photo / Hieu Vlog/YouTube

According to her family, she went to see a doctor for several abdominal pain but was sent home.

Shortly after, she gave birth without medical assistance.

The baby weighed just 0.992kg and the mum rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him stillborn.

At 3pm on December 28, a funeral director was called to collect the baby and prepare him for burial.

The man reportedly noticed the baby sigh and found a heartbeat while preparing his body. He rushed the boy back to hospital where the baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Police are investigating. The current condition of the baby is not known.