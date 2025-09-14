Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Starmer tells Tommy Robinson he ‘will not surrender’ British flag to violence

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Protesters wave Union and St George’s Cross flags at the march in central London on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters wave Union and St George’s Cross flags at the march in central London on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has told Tommy Robinson that he will not “surrender” the British flag to violence after tens of thousands of the activist’s supporters descended on London.

More than 100,000 people marched in the capital for the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save