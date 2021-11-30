Staffy fights off 2-metre saltwater crocodile in Darwin

The face of a very good boy who escaped the jaws of a two metre croc. Photo / Instagram

The face of a very good boy who escaped the jaws of a two metre croc. Photo / Instagram

A staffordshire bull terrier named Banjo has escaped an attack from a 2 metre saltwater crocodile.

The incident happened at the popular Casuarina Beach in Darwin, while Banjo was on a morning walk with his owner Tom Cummins. Banjo was swimming in the shallow part of the water, when a crocodile bit him and held him in his mouth.

Speaking to the NT News, Cummins said his dog fought back.

"He's a fairly tough dog. He turned around and bit the croc," he said.

"I think the croc took on more than it could chew. He let go and then Banjo came onto the beach. He looked back and the croc was still there.

"He [Banjo] walked as if nothing happened. He has some pretty bad lacerations but the worst part was the pressure of the jaws."

Male saltwater crocodiles can grow up to six metres long. Photo / Supplied

Although Banjo made a lucky escape, rangers from the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife say the saltwater crocodile is still in the wild. Sharing a Facebook post on the staffy's feat, they asked for residents to exercise caution and report any crocodile sightings made in the area.

"The Crocodile Management Team have so far been unable to locate the croc," their post read. "If you see a crocodile at Casuarina Coastal Reserve, or anywhere else in Darwin Harbour, please call us as soon as possible on 0419 822 859."

According to the ABC, saltwater crocodile populations have increased from 3000 to 100,000 in the past 50 years after laws which prohibited hunting were introduced in 1971.

As a result, experts say crocodiles have been getting "bigger on average each year as more of them reach maturity".

The species is the largest living reptile recorded, with males growing up to 6m, with female saltwater crocodiles growing up to 3 metres.

The apex predator – which means the animal is at the top of its food chain – also has the strongest bite of any living animal.