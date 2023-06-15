A Florida man returned from a trip to New Zealand to find a squatter in his home. Photo / Marion County Sheriffs Office, Google Maps

A Florida man returned from a trip to New Zealand to find a squatter in his home. Photo / Marion County Sheriffs Office, Google Maps

A Florida man returned home from a seven-month long trip to New Zealand to find his house burglarised and with an alleged squatter living in it.

The man, who has not been identified, returned to Florida from Aotearoa on June 9, after seven months away, and said he found his home trashed and several items missing. He also allegedly discovered that a squatter had been living in his house while he had been in New Zealand.

In order to confront the squatter, the man decided to hide inside a closet, where he slept the night. According to local media reports, when his alarm went off the following morning, he found the squatter, who has been identified as 26-year-old Ze’Moye Brown, peeking inside that room.

Twenty-six-year-old Ze’Moye Brown. Photo / Marion County Sheriffs Office

According to an affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into an argument about who actually owned the home, which led to the man firing a shot into the front door after asking Brown to leave.

The alleged squatter, who initially called police, was later arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Brown was arrested on charges of misdemeanour trespassing, misdemeanour possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

After his arrest, he allegedly told authorities he had been living at the home for “a few months”, claiming that the windows and doors to the house were unlocked when he first arrived. He also claimed the home was vacant for three years and denied stealing the items the man reported missing.

The unidentified man has pressed charges and Brown is currently being held on a US$4000 bond.