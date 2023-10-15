A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a US$1.4 million (NZ$2.4 million) speeding ticket. Photo / 123rf

A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a US$1.4 million ($2.4 million) speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine.

Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 145km/h in an 89km/h zone.

He called the court thinking the figure was a typo but says he was told he either had to pay it or appear in court in December.

Savannah officials say anyone caught driving more than 56km/h above the speed limit has to appear in court, where a judge will determine the actual fine.

The figure Cato received reflected a “placeholder” that was automatically generated by e-citation software used by the local Recorder’s Court, said Joshua Peacock, a spokesman for Savannah’s city government. The actual fine cannot exceed US$1000 ($1700) in addition to state-mandated costs.

“We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court, even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organisation,” Peacock told AP.

He added that the court “is currently working on adjusting the placeholder language to avoid any confusion”.