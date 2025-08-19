Advertisement
Spain’s heatwave: More than 1100 deaths linked to heatwave in August

AFP
A woman cools off near a fountain during a heatwave in Ronda on August 17, 2025. Spain is entering its third week of heatwave alerts and firefighters are continuing to battle blazes in the northwest and west of the country, with army units deployed to help contain the flames. Photo / Jorge Guerrero, AFP

More than 1100 deaths in Spain have been linked to a 16-day heatwave that ended on Monday, according to an estimate released on Tuesday by the Carlos III Health Institute.

Officials reported 1149 excess deaths in Spain from August 3-18 that could be attributed to the scorching temperatures, the public

