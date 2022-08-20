TikTok is facing calls to remove videos of Andrew Tate. Photo / Instagram / @cobratate

A controversial influencer, who said women should "bear some responsibility" for being sexually assaulted has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Former kickboxer and Big Brother housemate Andrew Tate had 4.7 million followers on Instagram alone. He had already been banned from Twitter.

According to the BBC, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said it had banned Tate for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals.

Tate told the UK's Mirror newspaper that "false narratives" were being spread about him. He accused Instagram of "bowing to pressure" and "ignoring" the good deeds he had done.

The 35-year-old continues to have a presence on the social media site TikTok, although he doesn't run an official account.

However footage about Tate – both for and against the influencer – racked up more than 11.6 billion views in July, more than former US President Donald Trump.

Tate has styled himself as a self-help guru, offering his mostly male fans a recipe for making money and "pulling" women.

But his critics have accused him of being little more than a misogynist.

In the clips being shared on TikTok, Tate espouses that women "belong in the home", "can't drive", and are a "man's property".

In one of his most troubling statements, he stated that while it was "not okay" for a woman to be raped, if she was, then she "must bear some responsibility".

In one video, acting out how he'd attack a woman if she accused him of cheating, he says "it bangs out the machete, boom in her face and grips her by the neck. Shut up b****."

British domestic violence charity White Ribbon had urged social media platforms to remove Tate and his content reported the Daily Mail.

It said earlier this month that Tate's comments could have "concerning" long-term effects on young men.

"Men and boys regularly watching and listening to negative presentations of masculinity may begin to adopt these attitudes and behaviours, believing that they are acting as the 'ideal man'," the charity stated.

UK group Hope Not Hate has called Tate a "violent misogynist".

The American-British content creator was born in Chicago but raised in Luton, a commuter town north of London.

In the early 2010s, he found some fame winning a number of kickboxing titles.

Then in 2016, he appeared on the British version of Big Brother. However, he was removed from the show after a video surfaced of Tate that appeared to show him beating a woman with a belt.

However, Tate insisted the incident was entirely consensual and the clip had been edited to damage him.

Tate runs an online subscription learning programme called Hustler's University that has been derided as little more than a pyramid scheme by detractors.

Members are told they can earn up to £10,000 ($19,152) a month by following his supposed steps to success. But some have suggested the steps can be found elsewhere online for free.

They can also earn money by recruiting others, receiving a 48 per cent commission for each person they refer.

UK woman's safety charity Refuge said the Meta ban was the "right decision".

"This is the kind of decisive action needed to tackle the online radicalisation of young men towards a violently misogynistic world view," the organisation's chief executive, Ruth Davison told Sky News UK.

But Tate has hit back at the Instagram and Facebook bans saying that his mission was to "teach respect".

"It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me," he said in part of a lengthy statement to The Mirror.

Tate said he had donated more than $1 million to "charities supporting women" but "Instagram ignored it".

"Internet sensationalism has purported the idea that I am anti-women when nothing could be further from the truth.

"Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame," he continued.

"I will always have millions of fans around the world and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now, these fans cannot learn important lessons of love. Why?

"Somehow I am the villain when all of my posts were bible verses and charitable donations. Banning me only inspires more internet hate mobs and more division."

– with Natalie Brown

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.