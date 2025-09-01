Advertisement
Smiles and clasped hands as Xi, Putin, and Modi try to signal unity

By David Pierson and Mujib Mashal
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin(L) and Chinese President Xi jinping ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 1, 2025 in Tianjin, China. Photo / Getty Images

It was a scene in eastern China almost certainly intended for an audience on the other side of the world.

The leaders of China, Russia and India, the three largest powers not aligned with the West, were smiling and laughing like good friends as they greeted each other at a

