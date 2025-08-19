Authorities found six severed heads along a road linking Puebla and Tlaxcala in central Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Authorities found six severed heads along a road in a part of central Mexico where such extreme violence is rare, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The remains were first reported by drivers using a road that links the states of Puebla and Tlaxcala, the prosecutors said.

Another head and other human remains were found in the western city of Colima, news outlets said Tuesday.

The heads found in Tlaxcala were those of men, the prosecutor’s office said as it announced an investigation into the crime.

Local media said that at the site of the grisly find that there was a pamphlet blaming the violence on a settling of scores between gangs that rob fuel.