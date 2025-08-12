Relatives of the victims react after the sentencing hearing for the 2017 orphanage fire that killed 41 adolescent girls in Guatemala City. Photo / Edwin Berican, AFP

Six sentenced over Guatemala blaze that killed 41 orphans

A Guatemalan court on Tuesday sentenced six former officials to jail for their role in a 2017 orphanage fire that killed 41 adolescent girls.

A judge found the accused guilty of crimes ranging from abuse of power to culpable homicide and sentenced them to between six and 25 years behind bars.

The girls are believed to have set fire to their mattresses to protest mistreatment by staff, including alleged sexual abuse.

The doors were locked by the staff, preventing their escape.

The tragedy shocked Guatemala, prompting protests, a lengthy investigation and allegations of state-sanctioned impunity.