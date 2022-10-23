Sideswipe: Witch on a broomstick?

An owl stole a toy stick horse (also known as a hobby horse) and was filmed riding it around in the sky over Eureka, Illinois. Photo / Supplied

An owl stole a toy stick horse (also known as a hobby horse) and was filmed riding it around in the sky over Eureka, Illinois. Photo / Supplied

An owl stole a toy stick horse (also known as a hobby horse) and was filmed riding it around in the sky over Eureka, Illinois.

Cutting carbs

Across Europe, the price of bread has never been higher — up nearly 19 per cent from a year ago, the fastest rise on record, according to Eurostat, Europe’s statistics agency. When the price of bread rises, people feel it right away. The squeeze has been sharpest in countries nearest to the conflict zone, especially Hungary, where the cost of a basic loaf surged in September by 77 per cent from a year ago, according to Eurostat. In Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia, bread prices are up over 30 per cent. Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a major factor. The New York Times explains: “Russia’s willingness to use energy as a weapon against countries supporting Ukraine has inflamed problems by raising gas and electricity costs for flour suppliers. Bills are also soaring for energy-dependent businesses, including thousands of industrial and craft bakeries that run ovens most of the day.

A Ukrainian soldier sits in shelter as he prepare fire the Russian positions with the mortar in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Fondly remembered

1. “When I was at primary school you could get five smokers (sweets) for 1 cent,” writes Fiona. “They were tiny and tasted funny but on the rare occasion we were allowed to buy our school lunch I would buy an apple pie for 18 cents which meant that I could stop at the dairy on the way home and get quite a few sweets with my 2 cents change. My sister would always opt for a meat pie and they cost 20 cents — alas no change.”

2. “I remember Mum making my sister and I chopped walnuts and marmite (‘too much spoils the flavour’) sandwiches for our school lunches,” writes Maureen Kirkland-Smith. “I have been known to enjoy one of these from time to time over the years and I am 75! Delicious.”

3. “While cutting a roast my mother said: ‘This is one tough puppy’. I freaked, thinking she has cooked the dog. Of course she hadn’t, but 6-year-old me had to clock the dog before I was fully convinced”.