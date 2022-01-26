Locals said a rancid smell was coming from the site. Photo / Facebook

Residents in one of Australia's most ritzy suburbs are kicking up a stink after an embarrassing construction issue — stemming from a mega-tower development that has been met with opposition — sent rancid fumes through the neighbourhood.

Some living in Main Beach on the Gold Coast say a "sickening" stench wafted through the area after concrete was poured down a sewerage pipe by mistake during construction on the Monaco tower project.

But it's not just the smell they're worried about.

Ratepayers are concerned they will be ones to pick up the bill for the mess, which is causing several weeks of traffic delays while the concrete is dug out of the pipes.

In a statement, the Gold Coast City Council said its has launched an investigation to determine whether construction crews or the Gold Coast City Council are to blame for the stinky stuff-up.

A resident from a nearby building told the Gold Coast Bulletin the smell, which has now largely subsided, was horrendous shortly after the accident happened on January 15.

"The stench was sickening," they said. "We could smell it at night from our units. There was this sewage smell.

An artist's impression of The Monaco, Main Beach. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

"We later saw workers lifting up grates (in the gutter). They are still working on the issue – lanes (of traffic) are closed. There was nightmare traffic on the weekend."

Other residents took to social media to vent about the noise, dust, footpath closures and the "chaotic" street parking situation as workers clear up the mess.

The leader of the Main Beach Association, a local group which is opposing the new development, Sue Donovan, told news.com.au it appears the workers are having "terrible trouble" digging the concrete out and that ratepayers are furious over the idea that they might be the ones picking up the bill.

"The council is supposed to go in and provide maps of where all the utilities lie, and it's not unusual for the information that they give to a developer or builder to be incorrect," she said.

"Of course, the ratepayers are up in arms because this could be a mess. If the council is found to be at fault, there's going to be a massive burden on the ratepayer."

The council approved the 26-level tower in August 2020, despite a protest campaign from nearby residents.

Donovan said the development has been "very, very controversial" and "deeply unpopular" since it was first proposed.

"You know, several people on council have said to me now that it should never have been approved," she said. "It's totally destroying the amenities of the buildings around it.

An aerial shot showing the site for the Monaco building. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

"And the other thing is, because they're drilling down very, very deep and it's right on the beachfront, practically across the road from the beach — what it's doing is removing all the water from the water table.

"So, the adjacent buildings, all of which have pretty extensive gardens and grounds that use pumps to do all the watering, their water source is going to disappear."

She accused the council of "walking away" from the issues after the development was approved, but believes the issue goes higher up.

She said the state government has made it easier for developments to be approved because of the immense pressure on the industry due to Covid and now supply chain issues.

News.com.au has reached out to the developer to respond to the issues raised by locals, but has not received a response.

Meanwhile Gold Coast City Council said it was made aware of a damaged sewer main at the corner of Stafford Ave and McArthur Parade, Main Beach last week.

"An assessment determined that while the incident caused only a very minor sewage spill, the damage to the main was significant and repair works are underway this week," a spokeswoman said.

"Local traffic will be impacted during repairs, and traffic control officers are on site. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible.

"The cause of the damage is currently under investigation. Should investigations confirm that the damage was caused by the actions of a third party, the City will seek to recover the costs of the repairs and associated works."