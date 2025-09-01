Advertisement
Shetland pony foals missing; sea eagles under investigation in Scotland

By Tom McArdle
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Sea eagles in the Hebrides have been blamed over a farmer’s missing foals. Photo / Getty Images

Scotland’s nature watchdog is investigating claims that sea eagles are to blame for five Shetland pony foals going missing.

Donald John Cameron, the herd’s owner, believes they have been snatched by the large birds of prey from his land on South Uist, in the Outer Hebrides.

He said he could

