Photo / AP

Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the two fugitives were caught after a car chase with US Marshals.

He said marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Singleton said. "This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody."

The vehicle was found after US Marshals got a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 280km to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said "that he wanted police to kill him", the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with the women about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.