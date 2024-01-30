Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

A woman has been charged with attempted murder in Australia after allegedly throwing a flammable substance on a young woman and setting her alight.

The incident happened in Shepparton in northern Victoria on January 16. The city is about 180km northeast of Melbourne.

The 20-year-old victim suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 33-year-old Shepparton woman was also taken to hospital under police guard.

On Tuesday, she was charged with attempted murder, intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence and intentionally causing serious injury.

She will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

Investigators say it’s believed the women are known to each other.