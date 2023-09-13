Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sharks on a golf course made a water hazard like no other

New York Times
By Annie Roth
4 mins to read
Bull sharks are one of the few shark species that can tolerate a wide range of salinities, a trait that allows them to venture into freshwater and brackish habitats such as rivers, estuaries and lagoons.

Bull sharks are one of the few shark species that can tolerate a wide range of salinities, a trait that allows them to venture into freshwater and brackish habitats such as rivers, estuaries and lagoons.

For nearly two decades, the Carbrook Golf Club near Brisbane, Australia, had the ultimate water hazard: a lake teeming with bull sharks.

It all started in 1996 when raging floods swept six young bull sharks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World