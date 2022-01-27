Shallow 6.2 quake rocks Tonga, Fiji region

Aid efforts are continuing as the Kingdom of Tonga recovers from the recent volcanic eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai. The violent blast generated a Tsunami and blanketed the islands in volcanic ash. Video / Supplied

Tonga and the surrounding Pacific region has been rocked by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake this evening.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake was just 14km deep, and its epicentre located 250km Northwest of Nuku'alofa.

Unofficial sites say there are no regional tsunami warnings following the strong quake.

A shallow M6.2 earthquake occurred between Tonga and the Lau region at 6:40pm FT. Shaking may have been felt on some islands in Lau and Tonga, but not too strong as it was not centered nearby. There should also be no tsunami threat. Recorded on my @raspishake. pic.twitter.com/CSD4JDlNHa — Fiji Earthquakes & Weather (@FijiEarthquakes) January 27, 2022

The tremor comes less than a fortnight after Tonga was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15 when Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted, sending a shock wave around the globe.

The unprecedented disaster left large swathes of the Pacific kingdom in ruins, as volcanic ash turned day to night and tsunami surges washed over low-lying islands.

The volcanic eruption proved so powerful it could be heard from neighbouring Fiji, while a sonic boom was registered in all parts of the globe, including New Zealand.

A large volcanic mushroom plume was released reaching the stratosphere and extending radially, covering all Tonga islands, generating tsunami waves rising up to 15m, hitting the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ʻEua and Haʻapai Islands.

Three people died in the disaster, including British woman Angela Glover, who was swept away in the tsunami. A 65-year-old woman from Mango Island and a 49-year-old man from Nomuka Island, also died. Many others were left injured by the powerful waves.

A massive Pacific-wide aid operation is underway to bring food and supplies to the stricken nation.