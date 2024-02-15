Voyager 2023 media awards
Scientists grapple with long Covid puzzle as millions fall sick

Financial Times
By Sarah Neville
6 mins to read
A patient with coronavirus symptoms gets an x-ray scan of the lungs in Belgium. Photo / Getty Images

Fears condition’s range of symptoms and link to chronic diseases will have lasting impact on health systems.

Two months after contracting Covid-19 in August 2021, Heather Marti, a university programme administrator from West Virginia, began

