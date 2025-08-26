Advertisement
Scientists find a quadruple star system in our cosmic backyard

By Katrina Miller
New York Times·
4 mins to read

An artist’s impression of a star system, UPM J1040−3551, against the backdrop of the Milky Way as observed by Gaia, provided by Jiaxin Zhong/Zenghua Zhang. Scientists found a quadruple star system in our cosmic backyard; two of the objects in the arrangement are cold brown dwarfs, which will serve as a benchmark for others throughout the Milky Way. Image / Jiaxin Zhong, Zenghua Zhang via The New York Times

Zenghua Zhang, an astronomer at Nanjing University in China, and his colleagues were combing through catalogues of stars in search of cold brown dwarfs, interstellar objects that fall somewhere between planets and stars.

They found something odd, and rare, in the Milky Way.

First, the astronomers identified what they believed

