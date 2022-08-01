Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, and Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, were found dead at a Canterbury Rd apartment, in the southwest Sydney suburb of Canterbury on June 7. Video / Network 10

Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, and Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, were found dead at a Canterbury Rd apartment, in the southwest Sydney suburb of Canterbury on June 7. Video / Network 10

Two Saudi Arabian sisters who were found dead in their Sydney home had previously made a report to their building's security about a "suspicious figure" waiting outside their unit.

The bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were found at a Canterbury Rd home, near Dibbs St, in the southwest Sydney suburb of Canterbury on June 7, following a concern for welfare report.

One employee from the building management company has revealed the women approached them with safety concerns months before their deaths.

"They made a report that they saw a man 'acting weird' outside the building - standing between two cars and acting strange," the employee said via the Daily Mail, noting they could see no malicious intentions.

"We checked the CCTV and saw there was a man there. But that spot is busy. There is a burger shop there and Uber Eats drivers coming and going all the time. He could have been anyone.

"We couldn't determine why he was there, but he didn't look like he was doing anything untoward, so there was no need to chase it up further."

So far, the case has left investigators scratching their heads, with both the bodies found in separate bedrooms, with no signs of injury.

The cause of death for either woman has yet to be revealed and the case is being treated as "suspicious".

The worker said the women also told their building's management they had concerns someone was tampering with their food deliveries. Surveillance cameras again found no evidence.

The building's surveillance footage has since been obtained by police.

In another bizarre twist to the case, the Daily Telegraph has reported that the family of the sisters did not want police releasing images of them as part of their appeal to the public for help.

A coroner investigating their deaths reportedly overruled the family's wishes in order for as much information to be gained about the pair as possible.

The women arrived in Australia in 2017, with police making contact with their family in Saudi Arabia shortly after their deaths.

Investigators previously revealed the family was assisting police with their inquiries and there was "nothing to suggest" that the family were suspects.

It is believed the sisters may have been dead for weeks prior to being discovered, with the alarm only being raised by their landlord after they failed to pay rent.

The Telegraph also revealed the pair's landlord had filed an eviction notice weeks before their bodies were discovered.

Investigators were unable to say what the women did for work, though both had registered ABNs from 2018 to an address in Wetherill Park.

The welfare check in June which led police to discover the women's bodies was not the first time officers had been called to their home.

Police previously attended the unit in mid-March after a call from the building manager.

"I believe food had been left out in the common areas and he contacted police as he was concerned for their welfare," Allcroft said.

Allcroft said at the time the girls "appeared to be fine" and "no issues" were raised during that visit, with no further action taken by police.

The Daily Mail reported a source claimed the women were "timid" during the welfare check and at first refused to let police enter the apartment.

The source claimed when they let the officers inside the women huddled together in a far corner of the unit while police asked them questions about their wellbeing.

"They were stand-offish and didn't really want to talk," the source claimed.

"Something felt off, but they said they were okay. What more could anyone do?"

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 in Australia.