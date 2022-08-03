Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, and Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, were found dead at a Canterbury Rd apartment, in the southwest Sydney suburb of Canterbury on June 7. Video / Network 10

The home in Sydney's southwest where two sisters were found dead under unusual circumstances has been put back up for rent, with a chilling detail now included in the ad.

The bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were found at a Canterbury Rd home, near Dibbs St, in suburb of Canterbury on June 7, following a concern-for-welfare report.

So far, the case has left investigators scratching their heads, with both the bodies found in separate bedrooms and no signs of injury.

The cause of death for either woman has not been revealed and the situation is being treated as "suspicious".

Now, the two-bedroom apartment has been put back on the rental market for $520 ($576) a week.

Below a long paragraph boasting about the unit's "luxurious open-plan living spaces" and newly installed timber flooring is a short, two-sentence disclaimer.

"This property has found two deceased person on 07/06/2022, crime scene has been established and it is still under police investigation," the note read.

The disclaimer continued that police believe this was "not a random crime" and will therefore not be a potential risk for the community.

Under NSW law, real estate agents and vendors are required to disclose whether a property was the site of a murder or manslaughter crime within the past five years.

It is believed the sisters may have been dead for weeks prior to being discovered, with their bodies found in a state of decay.

The alarm was raised by their landlord after the pair failed to pay rent, leading police to discover the grisly scene.

Police are yet to reveal the toxicology results, with Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft saying the fact that their bodies were "there for some time" made matters "problematic".

"Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women's movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths – which we believe occurred in early May," she said.

Secretive lives of the sisters

Allcroft said police still didn't know a lot of information about the sisters, other than the fact they arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, adding they seemed to "keep to themselves".

A man who was friends with Asra said he was never invited inside the sisters' home and said he did not know where she worked.

"She told me nothing about her life like that … I did not go to her home, I meet her out, you know, not in the house," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Investigators have also been unable to say what the pair did for work, though both have registered ABNs from 2018 to an address in Wetherill Park.

Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, and 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli. Photo / NSW Police

An employee from the sisters' building management company earlier revealed the women approached them with safety concerns months before their deaths.

"They made a report that they saw a man 'acting weird' outside the building – standing between two cars and acting strange," the employee told Daily Mail, noting they could see no malicious intentions.

"We checked the CCTV and saw there was a man there. But that spot is busy. There is a burger shop there and Uber Eats drivers coming and going all the time. He could have been anyone.

"We couldn't determine why he was there, but he didn't look like he was doing anything untoward, so there was no need to chase it up further."

Family's strange request after deaths

The family of the sisters did not want police releasing images of the women as part of an appeal to the public for help, denying a request to do so from investigators, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Despite the family refusing to give their permission, a coroner investigating their deaths reportedly overruled the decision in order for as much information to be gained about the pair as possible.

The women arrived in Australia in 2017, with police making contact with their family in Saudi Arabia shortly after their deaths.

Investigators previously revealed the family was assisting police with their inquiries and there was "nothing to suggest" that the family were suspects.

The horror situation has left neighbours of the women rocked, despite many telling 7 News the sisters mostly kept to themselves, so they didn't know them very well.

"The fact they were left there for that long, you know, it is just very, very sad," one neighbour said.

Another said they "felt a bit scared" knowing such a horrible thing had happened right near their home.