She and her 39-year-old mother, who was traumatised after seeing the disaster unfold, have been discharged from St George Hospital.

The family had only recently immigrated to Sydney, prompting an outpouring of grief from the local Indian community.

CCTV image shows the Sydney family before they entered the station. Photo / 9 News

Multiple investigations into the horrific incident, including a coronial inquiry, will identify any necessary changes to improve safety.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland said the train, which was not due to stop, had approached the station with caution as drivers were instructed to do, but its speed would form part of an investigation into the incident.

All the relevant information, including CCTV footage from the station, had been handed over to police, he said.

The National Rail Safety Regulator confirmed rail safety officers were conducting inquiries to confirm initial indications that all relevant operational safety processes and procedures were in place and adhered to.

Rail expert and director of Rail Safety Consulting Australia Phillip Barker described the incident as “a legacy issue across railway platforms” and noted it was not the first time this sort of incident had occurred in Australia.

“They slope towards the track to aid water drainage away from the station building,” he told AAP.

“Later designs generally have improved drainage which allows a reverse slope away from the track.”

University of Sydney transport professor David Levison said platform screen doors such as those used by Sydney Metro could prevent these types of incidents. However, such technology was not only expensive but difficult to implement.

Sydney Trains technology is not automated and getting cars to align with the screen doors could be tricky as not all trains have doors located at the same place, Professor Levison told AAP.

“The fleet would need to be fixed for a given line, reducing flexibility and (is) difficult to do because many platforms are curved.”

This afternoon we saw a tragedy unfold at Carlton Train Station.



This is a very confronting and sad day for the family and the St George community.



I want to thank police, emergency services, and Sydney Trains staff who've handled this scene in the face of this tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/HeB2oSg7KS — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) July 21, 2024

NSW Premier Chris Minns said he would not immediately commit to any measures, such as the installation of glass barricades used on metro stations, until he knew how they could be implemented.

“We will take steps that we need to take to keep people safe,” he said. “Unfortunately, public transport, particularly train stations, can be dangerous and it’s incumbent upon everybody to be as safe as possible.”

NSW Police Superintendent Paul Dunstan said the father of the twins went into “parent mode” after their pram rolled in front of the train.

“In doing so, it’s cost him his life, but it’s an incredibly brave and heroic act by the dad,” he said on Sunday.