Russian Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital. Video / Sky News

A pregnant woman who was injured in a Russian attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine has been accused by the Russian government of being a crisis actor.

In the aftermath of the Thursday attacks, which left 13 injured and three dead, the Russian embassy in the UK claimed beauty influencer Marianna Podgurskaya appeared in multiple photos from the bombings.

While the series of tweets have been removed by Twitter in violation of its abusive behaviour policy, the embassy said Podgurskaya was wearing "very realistic make-up".

Twitter has now removed two of the three demonstrably false tweets by the Russian embassy in UK, saying they violated its rules. pic.twitter.com/awgpSbQhsO — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 10, 2022

"She is indeed. As she has some very realistic make-up. She is also doing well with her beauty blogs," it tweeted.

"Plus she could not be in the maternity house at the time of the strike, as it has long been taken by the neo-Nazi Azoz Battalion who told all the staff to clear the place."

The embassy also claimed the bombed maternity hospital was "long non-operational" and had been used by Ukrainian armed forces and radicals.

However, the allegations have since been debunked.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh said the claims were "simply preposterous". He also shared Facebook posts from the Mariupol maternity hospital dated back to March 2 in which they demanded fuel in order to continue operating.

"A look at high-res images of the other woman featured in their claims shows she looks nothing like Podgurskaya," he tweeted.

"These are two different women."

3) The claim she was acting the role of two pregnant women yesterday is simply preposterous.



A look at high-res images of the other woman featured in their claims shows she looks nothing like Ms Podgurskaya.



These are two different women. pic.twitter.com/82lNpxmG52 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 10, 2022

The head of Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties, ﻿Oleksandra Matviichuk, also said that Podgurskaya had been receiving abusive comments on her Instagram since she was identified in the attacks.

"Russians are bullying Marianna on Instagram. She is one of women from maternity hospital in Mariupol, shelled by the Russians," she tweeted on Friday.

The Russian government accused Mariana Vishegirskaya of being a crisis actor. Photo / AP

"Her face appeared today in all the world media. If you can write words of support, it will be the right decision. We'll transfer your comments to her."

Photos from Podgurskaya's Instagram account (@gixie_beauty) also show her heavily pregnant.

Russians are bullying Marianna on Instagram. She is one of women from maternity hospital in Mariupol, shelled by the Russians. Her face appeared today in all the world media. If you can write words of support, it will be the right decision. We’ll transfer your comments to her pic.twitter.com/HAfFBSQz4M — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 10, 2022

It comes as Mariupol has become one of the hardest hit cities in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The port city has been under attack for 12 days, with Mayor Vadym Boychenko claiming its citizens have been cut off from access to food, water, electricity and heating.

Attempts at creating a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians have also been unsuccessful due to attacks from Russian troops, Boychenko said.

Ukrainian emergency employees work at a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"For six days, the occupiers allegedly promised a green corridor. And six days as they break all their obligations," he said.

"With their shells, the racists are destroying our homes, taking the lives of civilians and destroying the hopes of half a million Mariupol residents waiting for humanitarian aid. Everyone is working to get help to the people of Mariupol. And she will come."

The Mariupol City Council claims 1582 civilians have been killed as of Saturday morning, as the city continues to be shelled by the Russian military.

A man carries his child away from a damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

However, despite the attacks, the city council said 24 babies were still able to be delivered on Friday.

"Despite the war, Mariupol continues to live. From yesterday to today, 24 babies were born in our city," it wrote on Telegram.

"May there never be another war in the lives of our new little Mariupol residents. May there never be another war in our hometown."