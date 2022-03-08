'I'm not hiding': Zelenskyy posts defiant video from his Kyiv office. Video / Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a nine-minute video filmed in his office in Kyiv – the first time he has been seen there since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy told everyone he is not hiding and is "not afraid of anyone", sending a strong message of defiance to the Russian troops shelling the city.

Starting with a view from his office window, he shows that he is in Kyiv on Monday evening (local time) where he has vowed to remain from the beginning, despite offers from international allies to have him safely removed from Ukraine.

"We used to say 'Monday is a hard day'. There is a war in the country, so every day is Monday," he says, as the footage switches from his own cell phone to a camera in the office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a nine minute video. Photo / Facebook

"We are all on the ground. We are all working. Everyone is where they should be," he continues.

"Everyone. We are all at war. We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved. By force of arms and our army. By force of words and our diplomacy. By force of spirit, which the first, the second and each of us have."

Zelenskyy says Ukrainians' strength of spirit is a "nightmare" for Russia.

"They forgot that we are not afraid of paddy wagons and batons. We are not afraid of tanks and machine guns. When the main thing is on our side: truth," he said.

"These are not people," he said of those bombing bread factories, churches and hospitals.

He also slammed Russian officials for not keeping their word on humanitarian corridors.

Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was "Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines".

"They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol," Zelenskyy said.

"Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova St. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone."