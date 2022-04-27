The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the grim humanitarian toll of the Russian invasion. Video / CNN

Russia will cut off crucial gas supplies to two European nations within hours in a move branded an act of "blackmail" by Ukraine.

Poland and Bulgaria – which are both Nato members – have confirmed that Russian energy juggernaut Gazprom has announced it will shut down supplies on Wednesday local time after they refused to pay in roubles.

Putin's move dramatically escalates tensions between Russia and wider Europe.

The shutdown comes just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that so-called "unfriendly" foreign nations would have to pay the state-run energy company in rubles instead of euros and dollars, with the demand seen as a bid to support the Russian currency as the invasion of Ukraine rages on.

But it was angrily rejected by Europe, with many leaders claiming the order was a breach of contract.

The continent is heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies to heat private homes and power businesses, and until now, the war in Ukraine has not impacted supplies.

To put things in perspective, the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, receives 77 per cent of its natural gas from Gazprom, and its sole oil refinery – the largest in the Balkans – is owned by Russia's Lukoil, with the nation almost completely reliant on Russia to meet its gas needs.

Meanwhile, Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG announced Gazprom would "entirely suspend" gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline – but said it aimed to secure gas from other areas, and stressed that its underground gas storage was nearly 80 per cent full, implying Russia's move would not significantly affect the population.

"The balance sheet is supplemented by domestic gas production and fuel reserves accumulated in underground gas storage facilities," the firm said in a statement.

"Currently, the warehouse filling level is around 80 per cent and is significantly higher than in the corresponding period in previous years."

That reassuring message was repeated by Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who said Polish citizens would not face gas shortages, despite reports Poland gets around 45 per cent of its gas supply from Russia.

"Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply that protect our security – we have been effectively independent of Russia for years," she said on Twitter.

"There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes."

Poland has been a staunch opponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has sought some of the harshest sanctions against Moscow

It has also acted as a transit point for weapons sent to Ukraine by the US and other allies, and recently announced plans to send tanks to assist the Ukrainian army.

Russia's latest blow has been lashed by Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, accusing Moscow of "beginning the gas blackmail of Europe".

"Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies," he said.

"Russia is also proving that energy resources are a weapon.

"That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons."

It comes after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued a chilling warning of the risks of nuclear war earlier this week, claiming the West's actions against Russia were inflaming the already fraught situation.

"Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy," he said.

"War means war."