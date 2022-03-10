Russian Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital. Video / Sky News

The invasion of Ukraine has taken a particularly heartbreaking turn after a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed by Russian forces.

Children were reportedly trapped beneath the rubble, sparking desperate rescue attempts.

Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher as light snow drifted down on burning and mangled cars and trees shattered by the blast.

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo / AP

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

"Today Russia committed a huge crime," said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the ruins. "It is a war crime without any justification."

Meanwhile, fears are growing over a potential radiation leak after power to the Chernobyl nuclear plant was cut, and Russia has also reportedly confirmed the use of lethal thermobaric weapons in Ukraine.

Today's live updates of the war in Ukraine continues below.

Putin 'angry and frustrated' by Russia's failure

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly "angry and frustrated" by Ukraine's resistance and the failure of his troops to capture Kyiv.

That's according to CIA director William Burns, who told America's ABC news that his frustration would likely cause Putin to "double down" attacks against the nation "with no regard for civilian casualties".

"He has no sustainable political endgame in the face of what is going to continue to be fierce resistance from Ukrainians," Burns said.

"Putin has commented privately and publicly over the years that he doesn't believe Ukraine's a real country. He's dead wrong about that – real countries fight back.

"And that's what the Ukrainians have done quite heroically over the last 12 days."

'Mind-boggling bravery' as bomb defused with bare hands

The heroic efforts of two Ukrainian men have made global headlines after a video captured them defusing a bomb with nothing but their bare hands and a bottle of water.

According to Charles Lister, senior fellow and the Director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism & Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, the bomb was so powerful it could "flatten a building".

But that didn't stop the Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal specialists from risking their lives to save others.

This #Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building — and yet these #Ukraine EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby.



Mind boggling bravery.pic.twitter.com/KvCZeOxRyz — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 9, 2022

Russian troops' cruel taunt

Russia's defence ministry has posted a video of troops cruelly taunting Ukraine by waving Soviet Union flags from tanks rolling through the invaded nation.

It is not known exactly where the act took place, with Russian authorities only revealing that tanks were headed to a "designated area".

"The Russian Armed Forces units continue to take control of the Ukrainian regions occupied by nationalists within special military operation," the ministry said alongside the video.

I've noticed in the past day or so more instances of Russian forces displaying the flag of the former Soviet Union.



This is, I gotta say, a very weird vibe. Especially if your cover story is that this isn't about the Cold War in any way.



(Source: Russian MOD Telegram) pic.twitter.com/xbRj65pw3c — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) March 9, 2022

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 during the fall of the Soviet Union after being under Moscow's control for almost seven decades.

The flag is seen as an inflammatory symbol of that oppression and was likely deliberately brandished to cause further distress to the Ukrainian people.

It has been interpreted as a threat of the return of the Soviet Union, and has sparked outrage on social media.

- Additional reporting by news.com.au and AP