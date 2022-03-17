As Ukraine's allies tighten economic restrictions around Russia, the superpower faces a looming economic crisis. Video / AP / Getty

Footage of a discussion aired on Russian state TV about seizing the Baltic States has surfaced online.

In the video, a former senior officer laid out a chilling scenario for Putin's army capturing Nato nations Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as grabbing parts of neutral Sweden.

The Sun reports that the footage is said to have aired in Russia last year.

The three Baltic States joined Nato after the collapse of the Soviet Union and could now be Putin's next target, with many fearing that, once he is done in Ukraine, he will invade the three countries.

According to The Sun, that is precisely the scenario that was outlined on Russian state TV channel Rossiya 1 by Colonel Igor Korotchenko, formerly of the Russian General Staff and Air Force and currently a reserve officer.

Colonel Igor Korotchenko outlined how an invasion could pan out. Photo / Supplied

"This is how the scenario for capturing the Baltic countries might look," Korotchenko, a pro-Kremlin expert, said.

Using maps in English with Nato troop deployments marked, he outlined the scenario in detail.

According to Korotchenko, at the beginning "a massive Russian radio-electronic strike is inflicted" as "all Nato radars go blind and see nothing".

"At this time, on the Swedish island Gotland, Russian military planes land, delivering S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and Bastion coastal anti-ship systems," he continued.

"They are deployed - and for now no-one knows or sees anything. The West wonders: 'Why do we see nothing? What happened to our radars?'"

Korotchenko then describes how the Russian troops would push out from the enclave of Kaliningrad towards the Suwalki corridor, to block access to reinforcements from Poland.

At the end of his presentation, the three states and a Swedish island are under Russian control. Photo / Supplied

"The astonished West and Nato will know that Russia declares a no-fly zone of 400km," he then said, adding that Russia would target the "entire Baltic Sea".

He ends his scenario describing how the Baltic States would end up pledging allegiance to Moscow, while Sweden agrees to perpetual neutrality and a 99-year lease on Gotland.

Despite airing in Russia at the end of last year, the footage has been posted by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

Nato has been drawing up plans for what Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has described as the "new reality".

This preparation has included exercises in the Artic with troops from 27 countries, 200 aircrafts and 50 vessels. The goal is to test how Norway and Alliance members would work together on land, air and at sea, in line with Article 5 of Nato's charter.