A devastating walk through Bucha's horror. Video / AP

A video purportedly shows how Ukraine took devastating revenge on elite Russian paratroopers, killing 14 in a deadly hit.

The footage shows carnage after a strike on combat vehicles at an unidentified location.

Bodies of slain Russian paratroopers are seen in the wreckage of their armoured vehicles, according to the Ischi svoikh Telegram channel.

Russian paratroopers were killed by Ukrainian soldiers in a latest assault. Photo / Screen shot

"In one of their deployments, soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed two combat vehicles and 14 occupiers with the Pskov-based 76th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian armed forces," said a military statement from Kyiv.

The ID of one of the killed invaders – Senior Lieutenant Roman Lokotkov – shows that he served with the 728th Separate Communications Battalion of the 76th Airborne Assault Division, said the Ukrainians.

The 76th, along with other Pskov paratroopers, were known to have been in Bucha at the time of the alleged rape and torture atrocities which came to light after the retreat of Vladimir Putin's forces.

Recently, new evidence came to light with a CCTV sequence showing up to nine men being marched "to their deaths" by paratroopers in an alleged mass execution in Bucha.

The video evidence was first revealed by the New York Times.

In the footage, some Ukrainian captives are hunched, clasping the belts of those in front.

Others are seen with their hands over their heads.

The death of Russian paratroopers is thought to be in part because of their role in the alleged atrocities in Bucha. Photo / AP

A Russian ordered one of the Ukrainians: "Walk to the right, b***h."

The bodies were seen on the ground at the side of an office building at 144 Yablunska Street.

Russia repeatedly accused the West of inventing the scenes of multiple atrocities in Bucha.

It was claimed that the images were concocted to discredit the Russian military.