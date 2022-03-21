Voyager 2021 media awards
Russia-Ukraine war threatens to cause a global food crisis

Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, on July 21, 2021. Photo / AP

New York Times
By Jack Nicas

The war in Ukraine has delivered a shock to global energy markets. Now the planet is facing a deeper crisis: a shortage of food.

A crucial portion of the world's wheat, corn and barley is

