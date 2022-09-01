The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil has died. Photo / 123RF

The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil has died with Russian news agencies on Thursday citing sources saying that he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide.

A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov "passed away after a severe illness" but did not give further details.

Russian news reports said his body was found on the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia's political and business elite are often treated. He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-story window, the reports said.

State news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Maganov had committed suicide and that he had been admitted to the hospital after a heart attack. The news site RBK also said police were investigating the possibility of suicide.

Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, calling in March for the "immediate cessation of the armed conflict."

