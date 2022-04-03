The Bucha town centre is in ruins while images of bodies strewn across the roads have emerged. Video / Channel 4 News / AP

In towns and cities surrounding Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. Destroyed armoured vehicles from both armies lay in streets and fields along with scattered military gear.

Ukrainian troops were stationed at the entrance to Antonov Airport in the suburb of Hostomel, demonstrating control of the runway that Russia tried to storm in the first days of the war.

Inside the compound, the Mriya, one of the biggest planes ever built, lay wrecked underneath a hangar pockmarked with holes from the February attack.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"The Russians couldn't make one like it so they destroyed it," said Oleksandr Merkushev, mayor of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

Mriya, a 705-ton plane with a 290-foot wingspan, was reportedly destroyed in late February when Russian soldiers fought to take control of the airport.

When the war broke out, other planes left the airport. According to Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian company in charge of the Mriya, it had been undergoing repair and could not fly out. It would take five years and US$3 billion to reconstruct it, according to the firm, which Russia should cover.

The Antonov AN-225 was believed to be the world's largest aircraft when it was completed soon before the old Soviet Union collapsed. Originally, the cargo plane was designed to ferry a Soviet space shuttle. Guinness World Records acknowledged it in 2009 for airlifting the heaviest thing ever transported by a plane: a 375,200-pound power plant generator.

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed". His claims could not be independently verified.

Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armoured vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance. Locals said the dead — the AP counted at least six — were civilians killed without provocation by departing Russian soldiers.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason. Bang," said a Bucha resident who declined to give his name citing safety reasons. "In the next neighbourhood, Stekolka, it was even worse. They would shoot without asking any question."

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a damaged bridge in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelenskyy said he expects departed towns to endure missile and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense.

In his nightly video address Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said the country's troops were not allowing the Russians to retreat without a fight: "They are shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can."

A local residence examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Russia, Zelenskyy said, has ample forces to put more pressure on Ukraine's east and south.

"What is the goal of the Russian troops? They want to seize the Donbas and the south of Ukraine," he said. "What is our goal? To defend ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people."