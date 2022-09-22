Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of Russian citizens as Russia begins to lose ground in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Video / Sky News

Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of Russian citizens as Russia begins to lose ground in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Video / Sky News

"I'm not bluffing," says the man holding a pair of fours, a seven, an ace and the queen of spades.

Of course, these can still do damage - in a game of pairs, for example, or Sweaty Betty.

Putin's trump card though, and the one thing he wants those outside his country to focus on, is the ace; Russia's nuclear weapons.

He sees the threat of the use of such weapons as the easiest way to drive a wedge between president Zelensky and his external supporters. It may even shatter the ad-hoc alliance backing Ukraine, he figures.

In his speech, Putin's references to the use of nuclear weapons were largely for external consumption and, with caution, can be accepted as unlikely.

Putin had to respond to his failing war and, in particular, Ukraine's lightning advance in the northeast last week.

He had to address the increasingly bellicose language from the ultra-Right in Russia; those for whom no escalation is enough to fend off the prospect of national humiliation.

Putin fears Russia's ultra-right

Putin fears them and what they could do for his position in power more than he fears a backlash from the Russian public.

He had to admit a level of failure, even if the words were couched in barbed wire.

The Russian people are not stupid, however. They will see that all is not as advertised in this "special military operation" and many will baulk at the thought of their men-folk being called back to the colours.

Whether they are brave enough to resist is another question.

There are also many risks for Putin in ordering partial mobilisation. Arming and organising large numbers of disgruntled people could backfire. Strong leadership is required throughout Russia's chain of command, and that has been shown to be sorely lacking in the war so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

Ultimately though, even with additional troops, it is hard to see the battlefield reality changing much.

Playground bully

In a war of national survival, Ukraine can call on many more people than Russia. Their motivation for fighting will be stronger too.

Ukraine has a much clearer strategic purpose in this war, is better led, and has used its experience in combat to learn and innovate.

Putin's speech differed little from the playground bully's: "Do what I want or I'll hurt you".

He directed his words at Ukraine, the West, his own people, and the British public, all while seeking to pander to those he fears himself.

Putin is scared for his own position and of the consequences of the choices made by his own damaged mind.

Even so, the stakes are high; this is no game. History will not thank those who blink now.