Residents in Berlin gathered at the central train station offering refugees fleeing Ukraine a place to stay. Video / Reuters

Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports yesterday and pressed their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

The strategically crucial Ukrainian city Kherson has become the first to be captured by Russia, with officials confirming Vladimir Putin's forces now had "complete control".

Kherson has about 300,000 residents, and its capture could enable Russia to control a significant chunk of the southern coastline and allow troops to head west towards the port city of Odessa.

Mayor Igor Kolykhaev confirmed Russian troops had encircled the city with Ukrainian forces retreating to the nearby city of Mykolaiv.

Russia has claimed victory over the city, with Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stating that Kherson was under the "complete control" of Russian forces.

He claimed in a statement that Russian authorities were in talks with Ukrainian leaders and that Kherson's infrastructure was still operational.

Paramedics stretcher an injured man, wounded by shelling in a residential area in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have "not one quiet moment" and described Russian soldiers as "confused children who have been used".

Moscow's isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

Ukrainian officials fear large numbers of people may be dead after "more than 15 hours" of shelling on Mariupol near the Russian border.

Mayor Vadym Boychenkos said Russian troops had prevented citizens from fleeing to safety.

"There's been colossal destruction of residential infrastructure, there are many wounded and unfortunately many civilian dead, women, children, old people," he said.

"A full-scale genocide of the Ukrainian people is under way.

"You have to understand that the occupation forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to stop the exit of civilians from our city of half a million people."

Mariupol is seen as especially strategic for the invading forces, as it would allow pro-Russian separatists to link up with troops positioned in Crimea.

However, a massive, 64km-long convoy of Russian troops and vehicles heading to Kyiv has been hit by major logistic nightmares, with "no appreciable movement closer to the city" made over the past two days.

That's according to a senior Pentagon official, who claimed Russian forces were now facing serious food and fuel shortages.

The official added that Ukrainians had been strongly resisting north of the capital, and had potentially also "at places and times" targeted the convoy, according to the New York Times.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1600 wounded.

Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.