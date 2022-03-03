Russian soldier loses battle against door in Kherson, Ukraine. Video / Moshe Schwartz via Twitter

A Russian soldier has faced off against a door and come off second best.

A viral clip posted by Yeshiva World News reporter Moshe Schwartz shows the incident, reportedly in Kherson, Ukraine.

The confrontation, dubbed the Battle of Techno House, shows a Russian soldier attempting to gain access into a store.

When that fails the soldier smashes glass on the door, but that also does not work.

Seemingly exasperated, the hapless soldier resorts to tugging on the door handle.

He then gives up and walks away.

A short-lived Wikipedia page purportedly was made called "Battle Of Techno House 2022".

It stated the confrontation took place on March 2, 2022 in Kherson.

The page listed the belligerents as a Russian soldier and a store door, with a "decisive" victory for the door.

Casualties and losses included "ammunition, pride and a window".

A video of the incident gained more than a million views in an hour and attracted thousands of comments as people joked about what is otherwise an extremely grim situation.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday last week and hundreds have people are estimated to have died.

Russian forces have captured the strategically important hub of Kherson, where the viral video was filmed.

It's the first major city conquered by the Russian soldiers.

The city, which has around 300,000 residents, will enable Russia to control a significant chunk of the southern coastline and allow troops to head west towards the port city of Odessa.

The New York Times reports mayor Igor Kolykhaev confirmed Russian troops had encircled the city with Ukrainian forces retreating to the nearby city of Mykolaiv.

Reporter Michael Schwirtz said he was told by Kolykhaev that he would be meeting with the Russian commander to set up a military administration of the city.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv continues to come under intense shelling, with police and university buildings bombarded a day after local government offices were reduced to rubble.

Russian forces also reportedly surround Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov and attack cities west and south of the capital Kyiv.

The United Nations General Assembly today overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine.